Ropeway to connect Ghaziabad Railway Station with Metro station, but bad news for Noida

Ghaziabad ropeway: The NHLM team will soon begin the survey. (File)

In great news for the people of Ghaziabad, a ropeway is being planned to connect the Ghaziabad Metro Station with the Ghaziabad Railway Station. The Ghaziabad District Administration wants to provide a direct connectivity option between the two buildings. They have put the plan in motion.

These two areas always remain crowded. So it becomes a hassle to travel between the Ghaziabad Railway Station and Naya Bus Adda Metro Station. The National Highway Logistic Management Limited has received a letter from the GDA regarding preparing a detailed project report after a thorough survey.

Four proposals for ropeway routes were discussed, as per reports. Vaishali-Mohan Nagar and Noida Sector-62-Sahibabad routes were cancelled. Two proposals were approved -- this and another between Hindon River Metro STation and Raj Nagar Extension.

As of now, people are forced to take private transport in order to travel these distances. It is a time consuming process because of the huge traffic.

The NHLM team will soon begin the survey. After this, the feasibility of the project will be discussed. A DPR will be prepared. After DPR approval, its feasibility check will be conducted. As soon as the DPR is finalised, NHLM will release the tender. The capacity of the ropeway will be 1000 passengers per hour. This means this system can transport thousands of people every day.