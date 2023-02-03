Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Ropeway to connect Ghaziabad Railway Station with Metro station, but bad news for Noida

Ghaziabad ropeway: Four proposals for ropeway routes were discussed

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

Ropeway to connect Ghaziabad Railway Station with Metro station, but bad news for Noida
Ghaziabad ropeway: The NHLM team will soon begin the survey. (File)

In great news for the people of Ghaziabad, a ropeway is being planned to connect the Ghaziabad Metro Station with the Ghaziabad Railway Station. The Ghaziabad District Administration wants to provide a direct connectivity option between the two buildings. They have put the plan in motion.

These two areas always remain crowded. So it becomes a hassle to travel between the Ghaziabad Railway Station and Naya Bus Adda Metro Station. The National Highway Logistic Management Limited has received a letter from the GDA regarding preparing a detailed project report after a thorough survey.

Four proposals for ropeway routes were discussed, as per reports. Vaishali-Mohan Nagar and Noida Sector-62-Sahibabad routes were cancelled. Two proposals were approved -- this and another between Hindon River Metro STation and Raj Nagar Extension.

As of now, people are forced to take private transport in order to travel these distances. It is a time consuming process because of the huge traffic.

The NHLM team will soon begin the survey. After this, the feasibility of the project will be discussed. A DPR will be prepared. After DPR approval, its feasibility check will be conducted. As soon as the DPR is finalised, NHLM will release the tender. The capacity of the ropeway will be 1000 passengers per hour. This means this system can transport thousands of people every day.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash
5 hot, sexy photos of MMS Kand actor Sapna Sappu that will make you forget Aabha Paul
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Windows 11 users get new widgets for Spotify and Phone Link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.