From AWAAS, BHOOMI, to DDA-311, Provakil: Check DDA’s apps for convenience of Delhi residents

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has already implemented several projects and is working on a number of others. It is also working on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

A host of applications and latest technology is being implemented to bring convenience to the residents of Delhi. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has already implemented several projects and is working on a number of others. It is also working on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). 

Recent initiatives fully implemented online include

- AWAAS app for housing  where applicants can complete all formalities for application, payment and possession online

- BHOOMI app for land disposal to enable design, development and implementation of online services in the Land Disposal department

- Provakil for court case management to track court proceedings and compliances

- DDA-311 for grievance monitoring

- STF for complaints management 

Authorities have also established Computerised Nagric Suvidha Kendras and PMUDAY Processing Centres across Delhi. Public-centric activities like lease restoration, allotments, bookings, tendering, conversion, e-auction, procurement, payments, engineering measurements, grievance redress, visitor appointments are all available online. 

Future projects include a user-friendly mechanism for public grievance redressal online by 
analysing social media to find the real cause. An online system has also been established for suggestions and feedbacks from the general public on the Master Plan of Delhi-2041. 

DDA has also given public easy access to digitised layout plans of Delhi online through 
geographical information system.

It has also introduced e-governance initiatives like E-Office, e-HRMS and e-mail services of NIC, Government of India for online file and paper movements. 

