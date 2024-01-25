French President Macron to arrive in Jaipur, will tour pink city with PM Modi today

Macron will be on a state visit as the chief guest of India's 75th Republic Day celebrations at the invitation of PM Modi.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is set to visit India as a Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day, will arrive in Jaipur on January 25 and will begin his visit by touring Amber Fort. Later, he will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the two leaders will tour the pink city together.

On this occasion, a French armed forces contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside India's troops and aviators.

Macron will "tour Amber Fort and interact with artisans, stakeholders in Indo-French cultural projects, as well as students. Thereafter, he will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders will visit a few landmarks of the Pink City together, including Jantar Mantar," according to an official statement. Following their tour, the two leaders will then hold in-depth bilateral talks.

Later on January 26, President Macron will attend the Republic Day parade as the Chief Guest. "He will attend the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and, later, the State Banquet, at the invitation of the Hon'ble President of India, H.E. Smt Droupadi Murmu," the statement stated.

Notably, Macron has previously been in India on a state visit in March 2018 and on an official visit in September 2023 for the Delhi G20 Summit.

Moreover, he has welcomed PM Modi to France on four occasions.

Meanwhile, during his visit, he will be accompanied, among others, by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces), and Rachida Dati (Culture); a C-level business delegation of French majors, SMEs and mid-caps; and other eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation as chief guest on India's Republic Day, the highest of any other nation. Furthermore, it comes months after PM Modi's Paris trip on France's Bastille Day on July 14, 2023.

"This reciprocal invitation to national day celebrations is unprecedented and shows the deep mutual trust and unwavering friendship underpinning Indo-French ties," the statement said. President Macron's visit will consolidate the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership that the two leaders decided on in Paris on July 14 through the "Horizon 2047 Roadmap".