'Forces with extremist nature behind protests by locals'

Headlines

Meet PhD scholar who leads Rs 35,464 crore govt company as CMD

Centre hikes LPG subsidy for Ujjawala beneficiaries from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per cylinder

This 90s' star once romanced Aishwarya Rai, Tabu; lost all money, became mechanic, cleaned toilets for money, now is...

Parag Agrawal and team win $1.1 million in legal fees from Musk’s X

Viral video: Man fearlessly bathes dozens of baby cobras, internet is shocked

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet PhD scholar who leads Rs 35,464 crore govt company as CMD

Centre hikes LPG subsidy for Ujjawala beneficiaries from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per cylinder

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: Biggest achievements of India's star batter

8 superfoods to get rid of dark circles

5 teas to drink for healthy living

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Enforcement Directorate raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win historic javelin throw gold

This 90s' star once romanced Aishwarya Rai, Tabu; lost all money, became mechanic, cleaned toilets for money, now is...

Yami Gautam hopes OMG 2 will reach it’s 'right audience' with OTT release: 'It will provoke conversation amongst teens'

Old video shows how Kriti Sanon manifested doing action film years before Ganapath: 'Sometime in future...'

HomeIndia

India

'Forces with extremist nature behind protests by locals'

They (the protesters) are getting support from outside," Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police A V George told reporters here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2017, 08:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after caning demonstrators protesting against setting up of an LPG import terminal here, the police today said the 'forces with extremist nature' were behind the locals' stir against the LPG terminal project.

Amid demand for stringent action against police for the lathicharge at Puthuvype, that left at least 20 injured, the Ernakulam Rural police said they suspected that 'forces and parties with extremist nature' were behind the agitation.

"We have information about the role of forces and parties with extremist nature in the protest. We are investigating their role. They (the protesters) are getting support from outside," Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police A V George told reporters here.

The protesters, meanwhile, said they would not attend a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday at his office in Thiruvananthapuram.

They said there was no need to go to the state capital to attend the meeting.

"If the meeting is being organised in Kochi, then we will think about attending it," a leader of "LPG Terminal Virudha Janakyeeya Samara Samiti" told a TV channel.

He also criticised the government for "branding" their agitation as a movement instigated by extremist forces.

At least 20 people were injured yesterday when police lathi-charged protesters, who allegedly tried to breach a security cordon and storm the site.

Vypeen area observed a dawn-to-dusk hartal today against the police action. The hartal was called by the Congress.

The police action yesterday against the protesters was condemned by various parties, including Congress, the BJP and ruling LDF partner CPI.

The protesters of Puthuvype have alleged that scores of people, including women and children, were injured in the "brutal" police action.

Citing the chief minister's intervention, Indian Oil Corporation yesterday announced temporary suspension of work on the project.

In a release, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla had referred to the IOC's decision and urged the people to withdraw their agitation.

The protesters, however, rejected it, saying they would continue their protests till their demands are met.

Residents of Puthuvype have been up in arms for the past four months against the LPG terminal and the storage project in the densely populated area, raising safety concerns.

Work on the facility was stalled for several days recently following intensified protest by people under the banner of "LPG Terminal Virudha Janakyeeya Samara Samiti" near the work site.

They have alleged violation of environmental norms.

The police were last week directed by the Ernakulam district administration to provide protection to the site.

The Kerala High Court had recently ordered that the terminal, functioning in the Special Economic Zone in Puthuvype, should be provided police protection.

Vijayan had earlier held a meeting with the protesters and appealed to them not to prevent the ongoing works at the terminal.

The district administration has said the LPG terminal and storage facilities had received all clearances from various agencies, including the Environment Ministry.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Microsoft vs Google: Satya Nadella complains about Sundar Pichai-led rival over ‘problematic’...

'Delhi Police, acting as BJP's strong-arm...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on manhandling of TMC leaders

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya's debut Sky Force: 'Can't wait...'

After Bihar, Mayawati demands caste survey in Uttar Pradesh right away

Google’s big price cut on Pixel 7 ahead of Google Pixel 8 launch, here’s how much it costs with over Rs 50000 off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE