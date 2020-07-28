Flood situation in North Bengal turns grim; heavy rains submerge Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri

The flood situation in North Bengal districts turned grim on Tuesday after heavy showers were received since last night. Districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kalimpong received extremely heavy rains since last night. Siliguri town in Darjeeling district remained inundated while landslides were reported in some parts of the Darjeeling district. A bridge on NH 31 in Bagrakot of Jalpaiguri district collapsed this morning leaving two people dead and cutting off road connectivity completely. On the other hand, water was flowing above the danger level at the Balason Setu under the Balason River in the Darjeeling district. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a red warning for the next three days for North Bengal districts.

According to the Met office, rainfall activity is predicted over districts of North Bengal from July 28 - 30 (Red warning).

The Monsoon trough continues to run close to the foothills of Himalaya and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Sub-­Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level. Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rainfall is likely over the districts of North Bengal during this period, according to the weather bureau.

The most amount of rainfall (in cm) across several regions is provided here: Bagrakote - 23; Neora - 14; Champasarai, Murti - 13 each; Bagdogra - 11; Kalimpong - 9; Siliguri, Sevoke, Sukiapokhri, Gazoledoba, and Hasimara - 8 each.

A possible impact that may arise out of the situation is, of course, a landslide, given that it's a hilly region. Other potential impacts range from inundation of low lying area to blockage of road and rise in river level, which is very likely.