Farmhouse, expensive vehicles, jewellery: Assets worth 7 crore recovered from sub-engineer with Rs 30000 salary | Photo: ANI

Due to disproportionate assets, a Sub Engineer employed by the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation has been brought before the Bhopal Lokayukta. On Thursday morning, authorities carried out the raid, which resulted in the discovery of properties worth crores of crores.

The engineer accused of having disproportionate assets earns only Rs 30,000 per month, according to reports. It has been reported that her wealth is 230 folds her income. Sub Engineer Hema Meena has built a house for one crore rupees on 20,000 square feet of land in Bilkhiriya in her father's name. Aside from this, land worth crores have likewise been purchased in Raisen and Vidisha.

So far, assets worth about 5-7 crore have come to light. In addition, the possibility of involving other officials was also mentioned by several media reports.

Assets of Sub-Engineer Hema Meena recovered

A bungalow, farmhouse and agricultural machinery worth lakhs, and a dairy were found at Bilkhiriya. Additionally, the House Board's government equipment worth thousands of crores was recovered. The farm has more than 100 expensive breeds, such as pit bull. There are also about 60-70 different breeds of cows. TV, CCTV, CCTV monitor, wardrobe, desk, swivel chair, and many other office accessories.

The farmhouse has a special room where expensive cigarettes and liquor were reportedly discovered. Ten high-priced vehicles, including two trucks, a tanker, and a Thar were also included in disproportionate assets. Along with this, there is also a lot of expensive jewelry, which is being looked into.

