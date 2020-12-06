Farmers' protest: Boxer Vijender Singh joins agitation, says will return Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Singh joined the farmers' agitation at Singhu border on Sunday and will return his award if the government fails to repeal the new farm laws.

The farmers' agitation has gathered steam with support pouring in from different sections of the society. Boxer Vijender Singh has also come out in support of the farmers.

Singh joined the farmers' agitation at Singhu border on Sunday and said to return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the government fails to repeal the new farm laws.

As the protest at the Singhu border entered the 11th day, the Olympic winning boxer Vijender Singh addressed the farmers and said, "I came here today as our big brother Punjab is here, so how can people of Haryana lag behind. If the government doesn't withdraw the black laws, I will return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award--the highest sporting honour of the nation."

"The farmers' unity was always there before it will also remain in the future," Singh further added.

Vijender Singh had joined the Congress party and contested the Lok Sabha election in 2019.

Former national boxing coach Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu has also stood up with the farmers and has said to return his Dronacharya Award.

Farmers are protesting against three new farm laws - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Several other prominent personalities have come out in support of the farmers. Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal had on December 3, returned the Padma Vibhushan award in solidarity of the farmers' protest. He had termed the new farm laws passed by the government a "betrayal of the farmers.

Just next day, on December 4 the Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) Chief and rebel Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa also returned his Padma Bhushan award.

The same day, the winners of the Bhartiya Sahitya Akademi Award in Punjabi including Sirmour Shire Dr Mohanjit, eminent thinker Dr Jaswinder Singh and Punjabi playwright and editor of Punjabi Tribune Swarajbir also returned their awards to show support for farmers.

Meanwhile, the sixth round of talks between the government and the protesting farmers has been scheduled for December 9 at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital Delhi.

