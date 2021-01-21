Farmer unions to hold 'internal discussions' on Centre's proposal to suspend farm laws

A day after the government offered to suspend the three farm laws that have led to major protests at Delhi borders, farmer unions will hold a meeting on Thursday to take a call on it. The farmers' agitation at the borders of the national capital has entered 57th day now.

On Wednesday, the government had proposed to put the laws on hold for one and a half years during which a solution 'can be reached with mutual dialogue'. The Centre's offer to suspend the laws is aimed at resolution of the stalemate.

However, farmer unions did not immediately accept the proposal, saying they will hold internal discussions on it and revert after that. Yielding some ground to end the nearly two-month-long protest by thousands of farmers on the national capital borders, the government also proposed to set up a joint committee to find an amicable solution in the interest of the farming community.

During their tenth round of negotiations with three central ministers, the two sides decided to meet again on Friday after the union leaders hold their own internal consultations on Thursday to decide on the government's new proposal.

The Centre's offer came after the 10th round of meeting between the government and the farmers' unions. Speaking to the media after the talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hoped that a solution will be found during the next round of talks on January 22.

Tomar said that during the suspension period, a joint committee of representatives from the government and farmers' sides can continue their talks and those protesting on Delhi borders in extremely cold weather return to their homes.

"During discussions, we said that the government is ready to put on hold the farm laws for one or one-and-a-half year. I am happy that farmer unions have taken this very seriously and said that they would consider it tomorrow and convey their decision on January 22," Tomar said.

Tomar said, "If organisations have reservations about these laws or you want to suggest something, we are always ready to discuss those points with you." The Agriculture Minister urged again that apart from repealing the laws, these provisions can be resolved by discussing them point-by-point.

The three laws have already been stayed by the Supreme Court till further orders and a committee of experts has been formed to resolve the deadlock.