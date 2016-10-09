Faizul Hasan elected president of student union at Aligarh Muslim University

Faizul Hasan, a doctoral student in the Aligarh Muslim University's department of sociology, was today elected as the president of the varsity's students' union. The results were announced early this morning after the polling for the Aligarh Muslim Students Union (AMUSU) was held on Saturday.

This year's elections, which were earlier scheduled for September 26, were cancelled by the university authorities on September 21 and rescheduled for October 8 after the students went on an agitation.

MSW (Master in social work) student Nadeem Ansari was elected as vice president while Nabeel Usmani, a student in the Faculty of Management, was elected secretary of the the students' union.

AMU VC Lt General Zameeruddin Shah congratulated the student community for conducting the election campaign in a "peaceful democratic" manner while adhering to the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.

Political parties or groups are not permitted to put up candidates for the elections under the AMU constitution.