Fact check: No, UPSC has not cancelled all its exams in wake of coronavirus

While India continues to leave no stone unturned in containing the spread of coronavirus, some miscreants are taking it as an opportunity to spread fake news and create panic. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) is working hard to debunk rumours that are doing the rounds.

On Sunday, the PIB refuted reports claiming that all Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams have been cancelled in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the agency said that the information is fake and no such decision has been taken.

“Press Information Bureau (PIB) has released a fact- check: Claim: A Marathi TV channel has reported that examinations held by UPSC have been cancelled, in wake of #COVID2019. Fact: This is false. Any re-scheduling if necessary, will be notified on the UPSC website," PIB said.

Earlier, PIB had issued a statement informing that the decision on fresh dates for the remaining examinations of civil services will be notified on the official website.

“A decision on fresh dates for the remaining Civil Services -2019 Personality Tests will be taken after May, 3, 2020, following the second phase of the lockdown. Dates for the Civil Services- 2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations had already been announced.Any re-scheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on the website of the UPSC,” the statement said.

A postponement notice has been issued by the UPSC regarding different exams for combined medical services, IES, ISS, NDA, etc.