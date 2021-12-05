Fact check: Lockdown in Jharkhand? Read the truth behind viral message

The government of Jharkhand had to step in to clarify a false message that has been taking rounds of the internet regarding state lockdown in the name of the government.

The tweet going viral states that the state of Jharkhand will go into lockdown from December 6 till January 1, 2022, in the view of the new Omicron variant. As per the fake screenshot, schools, colleges, institutes and religious places were to be shut. The tweet has been created in the name of the state's Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

This screenshot of Hon’ble CM @HemantSorenJMM’s twitter account in circulation is a fake post. It is REITERATED that no such decision on COVID-19 Lockdown has been taken by the State Government. @JharkhandPolice is instructed to file FIR, identify the miscreants & take action. pic.twitter.com/jnrcImWDIB — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) December 4, 2021

However, the Chief Minister's office clarified that the post going around is fake on December 4. The office said that the screenshot is a fake post and made it clear that the state is taking no such decision as of now.

Hemant Soren's office took to Twitter and said, "This screenshot of Hon`ble CM Hemant Soren`s Twitter account in circulation is a fake post. It is REITERATED that no such decision on COVID-19 Lockdown has been taken by the State Government. Jharkhand Police is instructed to file FIR, identify the miscreants and take action."

Meanwhile, India recorded its fourth case of the Omicron variant in Gujarat and its fifth case on Sunday, December 5 in Delhi. The Centre has advised many states to tighten rules to curb the spread of the variant and has asked them to monitor international passengers closely and enhance contact tracing of every COVID-19 patient.