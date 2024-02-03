Twitter
Headlines

Excise policy case: ED approaches court after Arvind Kejriwal skips five summons

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s YRF spy film to be directed by this filmmaker; it’s not Ayan, Siddharth Anand or Karan Johar

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

Meet man who earned Rs 2800 crore in a year, often travels by bicycle, his business...

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child, cricketer's close friend confirms

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

10 highest mountain peaks in the world

7 benefits of intermittent fasting

10 fruits to boost skin health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s YRF spy film to be directed by this filmmaker; it’s not Ayan, Siddharth Anand or Karan Johar

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child, cricketer's close friend confirms

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

HomeIndia

India

Excise policy case: ED approaches court after Arvind Kejriwal skips five summons

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the Enforcement Directorate's summons for the fifth time in connection with the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case.

article-main

ANI

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 08:22 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has moved to Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court and filed a complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with the summons issued by the agency in the liquor policy money laundering case.

The court heard some submissions on Saturday and put up the matter for the next hearing on February 7, for the remaining submissions and consideration.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the Enforcement Directorate's summons for the fifth time in connection with the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case.
Kejriwal has so far skipped four previous summons issued by the ED on January 18, January 3, November 2, and December 22, calling them "illegal and politically motivated."

The ED wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized, and allegations of bribery.

After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skipped the Enforcement Directorate's summons for the fifth time, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that he is not going to the probe agency office out of fear.

"ED keeps calling because their job is to investigate. The reason for an investigation can be anything. To get some information. Many people have not gone there even after ten times in West Bengal. And those who went never came out. He is not going there out of fear," Ghosh said.

Further, reacting to Kejriwal's claim that the summons is illegal, Ghosh said, "There is a legal process going on in the court. Go to the court."

In its sixth charge sheet filed in the case on December 2, 2023, naming AAP leader Sanjay Singh and his aide Sarvesh Mishra, the ED has claimed that the AAP used kickbacks worth Rs 45 crore generated via the policy as part of its assembly elections campaign in Goa in 2022.

The excise policy was aimed at revitalizing the city's flagging liquor business and replacing a sales-volume-based regime with a licence fee for traders. The policy introduced discounts and offers on the purchase of liquor for the first time in Delhi.

Two senior AAP leaders--Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh--are already under judicial custody in the case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning, and on October 5, the ED arrested Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes a dig at Congress, says 'doubt if it will win even 40 seats in Lok Sabha polls'

Budget 2024: What is 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme that has been enhanced to target 3 crore women

The Crew first look: Buckle up as Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon ask to tie 'choli tightly', announce release date

Meet man who cleared IIT JEE by studying in Kota jail for 2 years, secured AIR...

Meet IIT graduate Indian genius, claims to solve 161-year old match problem, left job as teacher to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE