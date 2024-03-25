Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Every woman...': Kangana Ranaut hits back at Supriya Shrinate's objectionable remark, Congress leader clarifies

Navya Naveli Nanda drops pics of Holi celebration with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan; netizens ask 'where's Aishwarya'

IPL 2024: Big boost for Delhi Capitals as star player joins team ahead of RR clash

IPL 2024 full schedule out: Check fixtures here, final to be played in…

Bengaluru: 22 families fined Rs 1.1 lakh for wasting drinking water amid crisis

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Navya Naveli Nanda drops pics of Holi celebration with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan; netizens ask 'where's Aishwarya'

IPL 2024: Big boost for Delhi Capitals as star player joins team ahead of RR clash

Ram Charan reunites with Sukumar after Rangasthalam for RC17, fans say 'bigger blockbuster than RRR, Pushpa loading'

5 symptoms of Alopecia (hair loss)

Poorest cities in the world

Batters with 1000+ fours in T20 cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

IPL 2024: IPL Finals Likely To Be Held In Chennai, Will MS Dhoni Play His Final Match At Chepauk?

MI Vs GT Highlights: Mohit Sharma Shines As Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians By 6 Runs | IPL 2024

RR vs LSG Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 20 Runs

Navya Naveli Nanda drops pics of Holi celebration with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan; netizens ask 'where's Aishwarya'

Ram Charan reunites with Sukumar after Rangasthalam for RC17, fans say 'bigger blockbuster than RRR, Pushpa loading'

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan refused this Tamil blockbuster; Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan rejected its cult Hindi remake

HomeIndia

India

'Every woman...': Kangana Ranaut hits back at Supriya Shrinate's objectionable remark, Congress leader clarifies

Kangana Ranaut, who is BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, also hit out at Shrinate.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 07:53 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Shehzad Poonawalla and Amit Malviya on Monday slammed Supriya Shrinate over a "disgusting comment" about actor Kangana Ranaut from her account - which she later said had not made - and demanded that the Congress leader should be immediately sacked. 

Kangana Ranaut, who is BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, also hit out at Shrinate, saying that she has played various roles in movies and every woman deserves dignity."Dear Supriya ji In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii," Ranaut said in a post on X.

"We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur... every woman deserves her dignity...," she added.

Malviya, who is in-charge of BJP's national information and technology department, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge should take stern action against Shrinate. "Congress's Supriya Shrinate makes an obnoxious comment on Kangana Ranaut in an Insta post. It is so disgusting that one can't help, but ask - how does Congress collect so much filth in one place? If Kharge has any say in the party, he must sack her immediately or else resign," Malviya, who is BJP IT cell head, posted on X.

Shehzad Poonawalla said that the comments made by Shrinate were despicable.

"The comments by Supriya Shrinate on Kangana Team are despicable! Should be immediately sacked. Will Priyanka Gandhi speak up? Will Kharge ji sack her! Where is the "Hathras" lobby now? First they justified Sandeshkhali, then Lal Singh getting a ticket from Congress and now this," he posted on X.

He later said Supriya Shrinate has made "disgusting comment and poster on Kangana Ranut who has been given a Lok Sabha ticket from Mand."

"These are the people who talk about mohabbat, but sometimes they abuse the Prime Minister, they abuse Prime Minister's late mother. They make all kinds of derogatory comments about Shakti, they want to eliminate Sanatana. First, they have attacked Shakti, and now Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, he is attacking Yuva Shakti and now they have attacked Nari Shakti. Spokesperson of Congress, Supriya Shrinate has made disgusting comment and poster on Kangana Ranutji who has been given a Lok Sabha ticket from Mandi," he said.

"From Sanatana Shakti to Desh Shakti to Sanya Shakti to Yuva to Nari Shakti, abusing all of them just because they are not able to counter the BJP," he added.

Amid furore, Supriya Shrinate, who is chairperson, social media and digital platforms, of Congress posted a clarification on X pertaining to remarks about Kangana Ranaut and said that anyone who knows her will know that she would never say that for a woman. She said someone had access to her accounts.

"Someone who had access to my meta accounts (FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However, a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter which started the whole mischief, and is being reported," she said.After being declared BJP candidate, Kangana Ranaut thanked the party leaders for the opportunity to contest elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/Reuters/PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rs 90 crore car, Rs 40 lakh saree: Most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani

Mohammed Shami makes big statement on Shubman Gill’s captaincy ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2024 clash, says...

India's most expensive web series cost more than Animal, Pathaan; lead star quit, shoot stuck, never saw release, now...

IPL 2024: Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag shine as Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs

Choti Holi 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow while performing the ritual on Holika Dahan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement