'Every woman...': Kangana Ranaut hits back at Supriya Shrinate's objectionable remark, Congress leader clarifies

Kangana Ranaut, who is BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, also hit out at Shrinate.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Shehzad Poonawalla and Amit Malviya on Monday slammed Supriya Shrinate over a "disgusting comment" about actor Kangana Ranaut from her account - which she later said had not made - and demanded that the Congress leader should be immediately sacked.

Kangana Ranaut, who is BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, also hit out at Shrinate, saying that she has played various roles in movies and every woman deserves dignity."Dear Supriya ji In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii," Ranaut said in a post on X.

"We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur... every woman deserves her dignity...," she added.

Dear Supriya ji

In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii.… pic.twitter.com/GJbhJTQAzW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 25, 2024

Malviya, who is in-charge of BJP's national information and technology department, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge should take stern action against Shrinate. "Congress's Supriya Shrinate makes an obnoxious comment on Kangana Ranaut in an Insta post. It is so disgusting that one can't help, but ask - how does Congress collect so much filth in one place? If Kharge has any say in the party, he must sack her immediately or else resign," Malviya, who is BJP IT cell head, posted on X.

Shehzad Poonawalla said that the comments made by Shrinate were despicable.

"The comments by Supriya Shrinate on Kangana Team are despicable! Should be immediately sacked. Will Priyanka Gandhi speak up? Will Kharge ji sack her! Where is the "Hathras" lobby now? First they justified Sandeshkhali, then Lal Singh getting a ticket from Congress and now this," he posted on X.

He later said Supriya Shrinate has made "disgusting comment and poster on Kangana Ranut who has been given a Lok Sabha ticket from Mand."

"These are the people who talk about mohabbat, but sometimes they abuse the Prime Minister, they abuse Prime Minister's late mother. They make all kinds of derogatory comments about Shakti, they want to eliminate Sanatana. First, they have attacked Shakti, and now Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, he is attacking Yuva Shakti and now they have attacked Nari Shakti. Spokesperson of Congress, Supriya Shrinate has made disgusting comment and poster on Kangana Ranutji who has been given a Lok Sabha ticket from Mandi," he said.

"From Sanatana Shakti to Desh Shakti to Sanya Shakti to Yuva to Nari Shakti, abusing all of them just because they are not able to counter the BJP," he added.

Amid furore, Supriya Shrinate, who is chairperson, social media and digital platforms, of Congress posted a clarification on X pertaining to remarks about Kangana Ranaut and said that anyone who knows her will know that she would never say that for a woman. She said someone had access to her accounts.

"Someone who had access to my meta accounts (FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However, a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter which started the whole mischief, and is being reported," she said.After being declared BJP candidate, Kangana Ranaut thanked the party leaders for the opportunity to contest elections.

