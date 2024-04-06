Etawah Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

As anticipation builds and campaigns gain momentum, all eyes are on Etawah as it prepares to play a decisive role in shaping the political narrative of Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh, the spotlight will once again be on the Etawah Lok Sabha Constituency as it braces for the upcoming 2024 elections. Etawah is among the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The Election Commission of India revealed the date voting, it is scheduled to be held on 13 March (Phase 4).

Reflecting on the previous elections, in 2019, Dr Ram Shankar Katheria of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious. Dr. Katheria secured a significant mandate with 522,119 votes, while his contender Kamlesh Kumar of the Samajwadi Party (SP) trailed behind with 457,682 votes, experiencing a margin of defeat of 64,437 votes.

Turning the clock back to 2014, Ashok Kumar Doharey clinched victory for the BJP in Etawah. He garnered 439,646 votes, while his rival Premdas Kateriya of the SP received 266,700 votes.

These results underscored the dynamic political landscape of Etawah parliamentary constituency, which boasted a total of 1,707,237 registered electors in 2014.

