'Envision a game aimed at...': PM Modi interacts with India's top gamers, plays VR game as 'NaMo OP', watch

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls PM Modi 'enemy of democracy', accuses him of upholding 'ideologies of Hitler'

'Envision a game aimed at...': PM Modi interacts with India's top gamers, plays VR game as 'NaMo OP', watch

In a free-wheeling interaction regarding the future as well as the challenges before the e-gaming industry, PM Modi posed curious questions to the gamers while also trying his hands at some of the games.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with top Indian gamers on a host of issues relating to the gaming industry.

In a free-wheeling interaction regarding the future as well as the challenges before the e-gaming industry, the prime minister posed curious questions to the gamers while also trying his hands at some of the games.

''People have offered different solutions. I have an alternative solution called Mission LIFE, which advocates for changing our daily lifestyle to benefit the environment. Now, envision a game aimed at addressing global climate issues, where the gamer must explore various methods and solutions to identify the most sustainable approach,'' Modi told the gamers during the interaction.

''What are these steps? How do we navigate through it and choose the best approach for success? Take swachhata as an example, the game theme could revolve around cleanliness and every child should play this game. Youngsters should embrace Indian values and understand their true significance,'' he said.

The gamers discussed new developments in the gaming industry with the prime minister, who stressed how the government has recognised the creativity of the gamers, promoting the gaming industry in India.

They also engaged in issues concerning gambling versus gaming while discussing the participation of women in the gaming industry.

Leading Indian creators called him the coolest PM in the world and also gave him a new name in the world of live stream gaming - 'NaMo OP', where OP stands for 'overpowered'.

READ | Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE updates: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav unveils 'Parivartan Patra' manifesto

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

