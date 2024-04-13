Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE updates: Congress to decide candidates from Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Delhi today

In 2024, two prominent political coalitions are at the forefront, one is the NDA and the other is the INDIA Bloc. The INDIA bloc includes parties like the Congress, AAP, and TMC, while the NDA consists of the BJP, PMK, and JDU among its members.

The Lok Sabha Polls 2024 will take place in seven phases starting from April 19 and ending on June 1. The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be announced on June 4. No exit poll shall be published or telecasted from 7 am on April 19 to 6.30 pm on June 1, as per the instructions by the Election Commission.

As April 19 comes closer, political parties have been in the fray to attract voters with manifestos and rallies. Starting April 19, voters will choose representatives for the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament.

With these elections, NDA is looking to further its winning streak and win a third consecutive term, eyeing more than 400 Lok Sabha seats.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Phase-wise schedule

Phase 1: April 19

Phase 2: April 26

Phase 3: May 7

Phase 4: May 13

Phase 5: May 20

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: June 4.