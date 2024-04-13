Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE updates: Congress to decide candidates from Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Delhi today

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US President Joe Biden predicts Iran attack on Israel 'sooner than later', issues stern warning

Meet Salman Khan, Govinda’s heroine, who left acting at peak of career, Rajinikanth refused to shoot with her after...

'We hope...': China calls for 'sound and stable relationship' with India amid border tensions

Meet actress, whose first two films earned Rs 2900 crore, won National Award, career ended after third movie; now she…

Maidaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn’s film continues to struggle, earns only Rs 2.75 crore on first Friday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, whose first two films earned Rs 2900 crore, won National Award, career ended after third movie; now she…

Maidaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn’s film continues to struggle, earns only Rs 2.75 crore on first Friday

DC Vs LSG Highlights: Jake Fraser, Pant Shine, Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants | IPL 2024

8 craziest things found by astronauts in space

8 superfoods to lose weight naturally

7 easy exercises to lose belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

DC Vs LSG Highlights: Jake Fraser, Pant Shine, Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants | IPL 2024

Malaysian Beauty Queen Viru Nikah Terinsip Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video

Katchatheevu: The Tiny Island Fueling India-Sri Lanka Controversy | All About Katchatheevu Isla

Maidaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn’s film continues to struggle, earns only Rs 2.75 crore on first Friday

Meet Salman Khan, Govinda’s heroine, who left acting at peak of career, Rajinikanth refused to shoot with her after...

Meet actress, whose first two films earned Rs 2900 crore, won National Award, career ended after third movie; now she…

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE updates: Congress to decide candidates from Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Delhi today

In 2024, two prominent political coalitions are at the forefront, one is the NDA and the other is the INDIA Bloc. The INDIA bloc includes parties like the Congress, AAP, and TMC, while the NDA consists of the BJP, PMK, and JDU among its members.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 08:42 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Lok Sabha Polls 2024 will take place in seven phases starting from April 19 and ending on June 1. The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be announced on June 4. No exit poll shall be published or telecasted from 7 am on April 19 to 6.30 pm on June 1, as per the instructions by the Election Commission.

As April 19 comes closer, political parties have been in the fray to attract voters with manifestos and rallies. Starting April 19, voters will choose representatives for the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament. 

In 2024, two prominent political coalitions are at the forefront, one is the NDA and the other is the INDIA Bloc. The INDIA bloc includes parties like the Congress, AAP, and TMC, while the NDA consists of the BJP, PMK, and JDU among its members. 

With these elections, NDA is looking to further its winning streak and win a third consecutive term, eyeing more than 400 Lok Sabha seats. 

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Phase-wise schedule 

Phase 1: April 19 

Phase 2: April 26 

Phase 3: May 7 

Phase 4: May 13 

Phase 5: May 20 

Phase 6: May 25 

Phase 7: June 1 

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: June 4.

LIVE BLOG

  • 13 Apr 2024, 08:26 AM

    PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a grand roadshow in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on April 14.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Apr 2024, 08:25 AM

    "The Constitution of the country is everything for the (BJP) government and even if Babasaheb Ambedkar himself comes, he cannot abolish the Constitution," PM Modi said while speaking at an election rally in Rajasthan’s Barmer.

    The PM also alleged that Congress was “standing with anti-national forces” and accused the opposition INDIA bloc of “trying to weaken” the country.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Apr 2024, 08:06 AM

    Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that while the INDIA bloc may not get an absolute majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the NDA also won’t get enough seats to form the government at the Centre.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Apr 2024, 06:58 AM

    The Congress central election committee is likely to meet today to decide on the party candidates from Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, and Delhi. The central election committee chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to meet at 4 pm on Saturday.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, an Indian genius, who led NASA mission during recent solar eclipse

Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumours after being spotted with diamond ring on her left hand

'Wasn't given parole to meet ailing mother, could not...': Rajnath Singh recalls Emergency, hits out at Opposition

Meet actress, whose first two films earned Rs 2900 crore, won National Award, career ended after third movie; now she…

Mukesh Ambani's company to lead massive Rs 1 lakh crore investment in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement