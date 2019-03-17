Election Commission pulls up Bengal govt over several issues, warns officials

After notification of Lok Sabha elections, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain visited Kolkata for the first time on Saturday to take stock of poll preparedness and reportedly expressed his dissatisfaction over several issues.

At a marathon meeting, which began at 11.30 am, he met representatives of different political parties, returning officers, district magistrates and district superintendents of police. Jain also conducted a video conference with administration officials of districts of north Bengal.

"He had asked about the violence prevailing at different places of Cooch Behar and why had the counting centre of Malda had been shifted without the permission of the Election Commission. Jain had also asked senior IPS officials why hoardings and cutouts had not been removed from different spots after the Election Commission of India (ECI) had ordered to do so," said a senior EC official.

It was also revealed that Jain had asked about the steps being taken by the state administration for ensuring law and order during the poll process. "He had asked all the district SPs to be impartial or face removal or departmental proceedings or both. SPs of Diamond Harbour, Cooch Behar and Malda districts had been alerted. DMs and SPs have been asked to take a leadership role in the implementation of all the rules of ECI. There should not be dereliction of duty," the official added.

The last leg of Jain's meeting was with the state home secretary Atri Bhattacharya.

Forces arrive

In an unprecedented move, Armed forces have arrived in Kolkata more than two months ahead of the polling day. BSF jawans were seen carrying out route march at Bowbazar, Amherst Street, Diamond Harbour Road areas along with officers from the police stations concerned.