Eknath Shinde changes Twitter profile pic to one with Bal Thackeray soon after becoming Maharashtra CM

Image Credit: Twitter/Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena rebel group leader Eknath Shinde changed his Twitter DP to show him with late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray shortly after taking the oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Mumbai's Raj Bhawan on Thursday. By doing this, Shinde hopes to deliver a strong message to Uddhav Thackeray and his ministers.

Shinde has been accusing Uddhav Thackeray of forming an alliance with the Congress and NCP and compromising with Bal Thackeray's ideas and Hindutva. Shinde claimed that while Bal Thackeray always fought against the Congress and NCP, Uddhav did the opposite and joined hands with them.

Devendra Fadnavis was appointed deputy chief minister under Eknath Shinde's leadership after the BJP handed over control of Maharashtra to Shinde amidst the ongoing political scuffle in the state.

Moments before swearing-in, Fadnavis took to Twitter and stated, "As an authentic worker, I follow the orders of the party. The order of the party that brought me to the highest position is paramount to me.

प्रामाणिक कार्यकर्ता के नाते पार्टी के आदेश का मैं पालन करता हूँ. जिस पार्टी ने मुझे सर्वोच्च पद तक पहुँचाया, उसका आदेश मेरे लिए सर्वोपरि है.



एक प्रामाणिक कार्यकर्ता म्हणून पक्षाच्या आदेशाचे मी पालन करतो. ज्या पक्षाने मला सर्वोच्च पद दिले, त्या पक्षाचा आदेश मला शिरोधार्य आहे. https://t.co/uBp4yBsU5D — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 30, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. In his tweet, PM Modi said, "I would like to congratulate Shri @mieknathshinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights."

I would like to congratulate Shri @mieknathshinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2022

"Congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra’s growth trajectory,"he wrote in another tweet.

Congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra’s growth trajectory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2022

In celebration of the rebel leader's appointment as Maharashtra's chief minister, Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs who are staying at a hotel in Goa were spotted dancing on the tables. They also chanted slogans outside the hotel in favour of Eknath Shinde.

#WATCH | Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs, staying at a hotel in Goa, celebrate following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/uJVNa4N74g — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Shinde took oath as 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the top post following a Supreme Court order that asked Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to take a floor test to prove its majority in Maharashtra Assembly.