Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi: PM Modi, President Kovind extend greetings on Prophet Muhammad's birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended their greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi, which marks the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, saying that the Prophet's message of universal brotherhood furthers the spirit of harmony and compassion the society.

President Kovind tweeted from the official handle of The President of India on Twitter, saying, "Good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad." He further said that Prophet Muhammad's message of universal brotherhood and compassion "inspires us to work for well being of all."

On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. His message of universal brotherhood and compassion inspires us to work for well being of all. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 10, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation on Twitter and said that he was inspired by the words of Prophet Muhammad. He hoped that "this day further the spirit of harmony and compassion in society."

"Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. Inspired by the thoughts of Prophet Muhammad, may this day further the spirit of harmony and compassion in society. May there be peace all around," PM Modi wrote.

Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. Inspired by the thoughts of Prophet Muhammad, may this day further the spirit of harmony and compassion in society. May there be peace all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2019

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu also conveyed his wishes on the auspicious occasion of Prophet Muhammad's birthday

Prophet Mohammad preached love, peace, compassion, universal brotherhood and empathy. He showed humanity the path of righteousness and virtue. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 10, 2019

The Vice President further said, "I hope that this celebration of the life of the Prophet will strengthen the spirit of generosity and charity and bring people closer to one another. May His eternal message continue to guide us in building a peaceful and harmonious society."

Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad. It is celebrated during the third month according to the Islamic calendar. It is also known as Mawlid or Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif. Prophet was born on the 12th day of Rabee ul Awwal in Mecca in 570 CE.