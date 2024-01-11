ED summons Farooq Abdullah for questioning in money laundering case

Headlines

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare win hearts as they walk down the aisle, dance at white Christian wedding, first video out

'We must not tolerate that': Indian-American Congressman condemns attacks on Hindu temples in US

Shah Rukh Khan fans dance to Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya in traditional attire at Kerala State School Arts Festival

Meet woman who rejected high-paying job offer from abroad to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

'Ramayan is a bridge across geographies': Indian envoy to US at Washington event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare win hearts as they walk down the aisle, dance at white Christian wedding, first video out

'We must not tolerate that': Indian-American Congressman condemns attacks on Hindu temples in US

Shah Rukh Khan fans dance to Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya in traditional attire at Kerala State School Arts Festival

8 beautiful forts to visit in Rajasthan

Plants that eat insects

Side effects of eating dessert after dinner

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare win hearts as they walk down the aisle, dance at white Christian wedding, first video out

Shah Rukh Khan fans dance to Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya in traditional attire at Kerala State School Arts Festival

After 12th Fail, another IPS officer's biopic in making, who rescued kidnapped child, led extradition of fugitive

HomeIndia

India

ED summons Farooq Abdullah for questioning in money laundering case

The 86-year-old politician is understood to have been called in connection with the federal agency's investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

article-main
Image Source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case. The 86-year-old politician is understood to have been called in connection with the federal agency's investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The MP from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was charge-sheeted by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case in 2022.

The case relates to siphoning off the funds of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of JKCA office bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts, the ED had said.

The agency's case is based on a 2018 charge-sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the same accused.

The summons have asked Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, to depose at the ED office in Srinagar. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar actress who worked with Rajinikanth, got married at peak of her career, died tragically at 22 due to..

Meet man, who was nicknamed 'most non-talented partner', became youngest billionaire with single bet, net worth is...

Sena vs Sena case: Maharashtra Speaker says Uddhav Thackeray had no power to remove Eknath Shinde

Meet actor who did not give 1 solo hit, worked in 44 films, many super flops, is son of a superstar, is now..

Meet man, son of billionaire with Rs 25760 crore net worth, who works in Rs 68552 crore company as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE