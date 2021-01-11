Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Jammu & Kashmir at 7.32 pm on Monday (January 11), the National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake occured at a shallow depth of 10 km near Doda in the state and the epicentre is said to be Kishtwar. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface.

In Kishtwar and Udhampur districts, people came out of their homes during the earthquake. It created panic among the people. Several tremors have occured in the state over the past four months.