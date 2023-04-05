Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar island

The islands of Andaman and Nicobar experienced aftershocks from an earthquake on Tuesday. On the Richter scale, the tremor registered as a 4.6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 06:13 AM IST

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar island
Representational Image

According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Ritcher scale happened place on Tuesday around 140 kilometres east northeast of Portblair, which is located on Andaman and Nicobar island (NCS). It was at 10:47 p.m. when the quake hit.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on March 4, 2023, 22:47:49 IST, Lat: 9.12 and Long: 94.22, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 237 km N of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported on April 1 that at 11:56 PM, an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140 kilometres east-northeast of Portblair in Andaman & Nicobar Island."

Also, READ: Noida Airport: Authorities to buy land for electronic city, film city, medical device city at this rate

In the evening of March 31, 2023, at 23:56:44 IST, a magnitude-4.0 earthquake struck 140 kilometres east-northeast of Portblair on the island group of Andaman and Nicobar. The earthquake's epicentre was located at a depth of 28 kilometres "NCS tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 budget-friendly destinations where your Indian rupee can make you feel rich
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone: Actresses who have posed nude for Dabboo Ratnani
Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites
Meet Alba Baptista, girlfriend of Captain America actor Chris Evans: Check glamorous photos of Portuguese actress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Gambhir's reaction to Dhoni's huge sixes sparks meme fest on social media, fans say 'itna toota hoon..'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.