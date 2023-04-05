Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar island

Representational Image

According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Ritcher scale happened place on Tuesday around 140 kilometres east northeast of Portblair, which is located on Andaman and Nicobar island (NCS). It was at 10:47 p.m. when the quake hit.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on March 4, 2023, 22:47:49 IST, Lat: 9.12 and Long: 94.22, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 237 km N of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported on April 1 that at 11:56 PM, an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140 kilometres east-northeast of Portblair in Andaman & Nicobar Island."

In the evening of March 31, 2023, at 23:56:44 IST, a magnitude-4.0 earthquake struck 140 kilometres east-northeast of Portblair on the island group of Andaman and Nicobar. The earthquake's epicentre was located at a depth of 28 kilometres "NCS tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)