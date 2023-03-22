Search icon
Earthquake news: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, second day in a row

Earthquake in Delhi NCR: The tremors occurred in the region for the second consecutive day around 4.42 pm

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

Earthquake update: A day after major jolts were felt across north India including Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram on Tuesday, mild tremors were felt on Wednesday evening too. The magnitude was estimated at 2.7 and the depth was five kilometres. According to National Centre for Seismology, its epicentre was in west Delhi. The tremors occurred in the region for the second consecutive day around 4.42 pm. 

On Tuesday, a massive earthquake of 6.6 magnitude struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, following which tremors were felt for several seconds in Pakistan and several parts of north India. The earthquake's depth was 156 kilometres.  

READ | DNA Explainer: Why Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and nearby areas witness earthquakes so frequently?

