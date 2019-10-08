Drones entering from Pakistan? BSF spots aerial vehicle at Punjab border

Headlines

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Meghalaya, tremors felt in Assam, parts of northeast

PM Modi slams opposition, says parties have 'anti-development' attitude

Virat Kohli flies back to Mumbai from Guwahati due to personal emergency: Report

Indian billionaire Harpal Randhawa, son killed in Zimbabwe plane crash

The Vaccine War box office collection day 4: Vivek Agnihotri's film shows 28.5% growth, collects Rs 2.25 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Meghalaya, tremors felt in Assam, parts of northeast

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Who are the Indian cricketers from the 2019 World Cup squad that don’t feature in the 2023 edition?

8 yoga poses for weight loss

Indian bowlers with the most wickets in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims he cheated on Sangeeta Bijlani with her: 'Caught him red-handed at...'

Navya Nanda Naveli makes debut at Paris Fashion Week in sexy red off-shoulder dress: Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner dance together at Paris Fashion Week, video goes viral: Watch

HomeIndia

India

Drones entering from Pakistan? BSF spots aerial vehicle at Punjab border

A search operation regarding the same is on, sources shared.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2019, 03:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur spotted a drone entering from Pakistan's side on Monday night, sources said.

A search operation regarding the same is on, sources shared.

"BSF personnel at Hussainiwala border post in Ferozepur spotted a drone on Monday night entered from Pakistan's side to India's side. A search operation is on after BSF informed Punjab police. The local police are investigating the matter," they said.

Further details are currently awaited.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asian Games 2023 Day 8: Sable-Toor claim gold, silver for Harmilan-Ajay

'Will be a piece of paper if...': Last date to exchange Rs 2,000 notes today, clarifies RBI

What is silent walking and how it can benefit your health?

What is alexithymia, how it affects your emotions?

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE