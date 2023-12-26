Headlines

Meet superstar who worked with Sharmila Tagore, loved Rekha, never found love, one mistake led to...

Munawar's former partner Nazila talks about 'women who pretend to support other women', netizens call it a dig at Ayesha

'Double-engine govt under leadership of PM Modi...': CM Mohan Yadav talks about expansion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet

Meet man who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his whopping salary is...

Israeli airstrike in Syria kills a high-ranking Iranian general

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet superstar who worked with Sharmila Tagore, loved Rekha, never found love, one mistake led to...

Munawar's former partner Nazila talks about 'women who pretend to support other women', netizens call it a dig at Ayesha

Meet man who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his whopping salary is...

5 Bollywood blockbusters Ajay Devgn lost to other stars

Most Test wickets by Indians in South Africa

Most goals in English Premier League history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Meet superstar who worked with Sharmila Tagore, loved Rekha, never found love, one mistake led to...

Munawar's former partner Nazila talks about 'women who pretend to support other women', netizens call it a dig at Ayesha

Salaar box office collection day 4: Prabhas-starrer earns double than Dunki on Christmas, mints Rs 42 crore on Monday

HomeIndia

India

'Double-engine govt under leadership of PM Modi...': CM Mohan Yadav talks about expansion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP secured a victory in the recent assembly elections, winning 163 of the 230 seats.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 07:38 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Following the expansion of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hoped that the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do all the development work in the states. A total of 28 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including party heavyweights Kailash Vijayvargiya, Vishwas Sarang, and Prahlad Patel, took oath as ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government as part of the cabinet expansion on Monday.

"I hope that the double-engine government under the leadership of PM Modi will do all the development work... We will not leave any stone unturned in the matter of development. Will not compromise," Mohan Yadav said. He also congratulated all the new ministers in Madhya Pradesh, saying that "the new cabinet will set new records."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that it is a very balanced team. "This team has Test match players as well as T20 players and so it is a very balanced team," he added.

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Rakesh Singh asserted that the government of Madhya Pradesh will carry forward PM Modi's idea of development and public welfare. 

Moreover, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah said that he would fulfill all his responsibilities with full dedication.

18 leaders, including Pradumna Singh Tomar, Tulsi Silavat, Edal Singh Kasana, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Vijay Shah, Rakesh Singh, Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Karan Singh Verma, Property Uike, Uday Pratap Singh, Nirmala Bhuria, Vishwas Sarang, Govind Singh Rajput, Inder Singh Parmar, Nagar Singh Chauhan, Chaitanya Kashyap and Rakesh Shukla took oath as cabinet ministers. Six leaders were inducted as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) namely Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Lodhi, Dilip Jaiswal, Gautam Tetwal, Lekhan Patel, and Narayan Pawar.

Moreover, Radha Singh, Dilip Ahirwar, Pratima Bagri, and Narendra Shivaji Patel took oath as state Ministers. On December 13, the era of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to an end as BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took the oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda took the oath as deputy CMs, while former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker. Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP secured a victory in the recent assembly elections, winning 163 of the 230 seats.

READ | Noida news: Planning house party with alcohol? Check cost of occasional bar licence, online application process

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I didn't believe in vacations or weekends until...': Microsoft founder Bill Gates

Meet man who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his whopping salary is...

Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: India's richest men challenge each other for this big deal, details inside

Dunki box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan film fights Salaar avalanche, grosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

IND vs SA Test series: Batter with 6,567 First-Class runs announced as Ruturaj's replacement

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE