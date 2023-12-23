Noida news: Planning house party with alcohol? Check cost of occasional bar licence, online application process

Such occasional licences to serve liquor at parties are available in two categories. One is for individuals where the gathering size is low, like house parties against a fee of Rs 4,000. The other licence comes for Rs 11,000.

If you live in Noida or Greater Noida and are planning to throw a party at home or a community hall where alcohol could be served, you may as well consider applying for an occasional bar licence.

Not having a liquor licence for parties even at home or at the community level is a violation of rules and could attract legal proceedings, including fine, Subodh Kumar Srivastava, District Excise Officer (DEO), Gautam Buddh Nagar, told PTI. ''If anyone is serving liquor without a licence, whether it is liquor meant for sale in Uttar Pradesh or outside the state, it is totally illegal. It will attract action (from the excise department),'' Srivastava said.

Such occasional licences to serve liquor at parties are available in two categories. One is for individuals where the gathering size is low, like house parties against a fee of Rs 4,000. The other licence comes for Rs 11,000 and allows serving alcohol to larger crowds attending events at community halls, restaurants, or banquets, among others, he added.

''Both these occasional licences are valid for one day. Applicants can apply for them on the website -- upexciseportal.in -- under the category of useful public services,'' the DEO said.

Noida House Party liquor licence charges

By Club/Hotel etc for commercial use: Rs 11,000

For individuals/establishments for commercial use: Rs 11,000

For individuals at private premises: Rs 4,000

For individuals/establishment for non-commercial use: Rs 4,000

Noida house party liquor licence: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Both the occasional licences are available for one day

Step 2: Applicants can apply for them on the website -- www.upexciseportal.in -- under the category of useful public services

Step 3: Under the 'Useful Public Services' category, click on the 'Application for occasional bar licence (FL11)'

Step 4: Register your request, make payment, and click on 'Submit'

On the objective behind the policy covering even private celebrations at home, the excise officer said its advantages are multifold.

''First, when you take a licence, it will ensure that the liquor served in a party would be authentic and not illicit. This will also make sure that the applicant buys liquor locally which is meant for consumption only within the state and is not procured from other states, which would cause a revenue loss to the government,'' he explained.