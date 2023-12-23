Noida news: Planning house party with alcohol? Check cost of occasional bar licence, online application process

Headlines

Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah return, 12 players out: Full list and injury updates for South Africa v India Tests

Man buys meal for struggling family in viral video, internet calls him 'hero'

Mumbai Indians’ worries mount as new captain Hardik Pandya likely to miss IPL 2024

Wrestlers Protest: Virender Singh to also return Padma Shri award over Sanjay Singh's election as WFI president

Christmas 2023: 5 delicious Indian recipes to spice up holiday feast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah return, 12 players out: Full list and injury updates for South Africa v India Tests

Christmas 2023: 5 delicious Indian recipes to spice up holiday feast

Winter Fest: Samsung S series 5G phone on Flipkart sale, get up to 50% discount

8 superfoods that naturally balance your hormones

5 must-eat vegetarian foods to build abs

8 food items banned in space

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki set to see big jump on weekend due to strong word of mouth: Trade analysts

This man left home at 13, became carpenter, then gangster, his son and bahu are superstars, grandkids are...

Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on his 4-year acting break, reveals what prompted it: ‘Mujhe aisa laga main…’

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Noida news: Planning house party with alcohol? Check cost of occasional bar licence, online application process

Such occasional licences to serve liquor at parties are available in two categories. One is for individuals where the gathering size is low, like house parties against a fee of Rs 4,000. The other licence comes for Rs 11,000.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

If you live in Noida or Greater Noida and are planning to throw a party at home or a community hall where alcohol could be served, you may as well consider applying for an occasional bar licence.

Not having a liquor licence for parties even at home or at the community level is a violation of rules and could attract legal proceedings, including fine, Subodh Kumar Srivastava, District Excise Officer (DEO), Gautam Buddh Nagar, told PTI. ''If anyone is serving liquor without a licence, whether it is liquor meant for sale in Uttar Pradesh or outside the state, it is totally illegal. It will attract action (from the excise department),'' Srivastava said.

Such occasional licences to serve liquor at parties are available in two categories. One is for individuals where the gathering size is low, like house parties against a fee of Rs 4,000. The other licence comes for Rs 11,000 and allows serving alcohol to larger crowds attending events at community halls, restaurants, or banquets, among others, he added.

''Both these occasional licences are valid for one day. Applicants can apply for them on the website -- upexciseportal.in -- under the category of useful public services,'' the DEO said.

Noida House Party liquor licence charges 

By Club/Hotel etc for commercial use: Rs 11,000

For individuals/establishments for commercial use: Rs 11,000

For individuals at private premises: Rs 4,000

For individuals/establishment for non-commercial use: Rs 4,000

Noida house party liquor licence: Steps to apply online 

Step 1: Both the occasional licences are available for one day 

Step 2: Applicants can apply for them on the website -- www.upexciseportal.in -- under the category of useful public services

Step 3: Under the 'Useful Public Services' category, click on the 'Application for occasional bar licence (FL11)'

Step 4: Register your request, make payment, and click on 'Submit'

On the objective behind the policy covering even private celebrations at home, the excise officer said its advantages are multifold.

''First, when you take a licence, it will ensure that the liquor served in a party would be authentic and not illicit. This will also make sure that the applicant buys liquor locally which is meant for consumption only within the state and is not procured from other states, which would cause a revenue loss to the government,'' he explained.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Innovative Brand Revolutionises Personalised Silver Jewellery With Customisable Pieces

Winter Fest: Samsung S series 5G phone on Flipkart sale, get up to 50% discount

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga slammed by writer Gazal Dhaliwal for not sharing writing credits: 'I felt compelled'

Explore South Korea's Top 6 National Parks

Video of girl dancing at traffic signal for Instagram reel goes viral; internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE