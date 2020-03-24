'Don't cross Lakshman Rekha at your door': PM Modi announces 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that 'social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

In his second address to the nation within a week, Modi said the decision will have an economic cost but saving people's lives is of the paramount interest to his government.

This is necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Minister said.

"If we don't handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backwards by 21 years," he said.

Experts and the experience of countries fighting the deadly virus make it clear that the social distancing is the only way to combat the disease, Modi said.

"Some people are under the misconception that social distancing is only necessary for sick people. It is not right to think. Social distancing is for every citizen, for every family, for every member of the family," he said.

"Every state in the country, every union territory, every district, every village, every town, every street-locality is now being locked down. To save India, every citizen of India is being barred from exiting homes. A Lakshman Rekha has been drawn at the door of your house. Don't leave your house," Modi said.

Underlining the massive danger of the coronavirus, Modi said any negligence in these 21 days will "push the country and your families by 21 years."

The lockdown will be like "curfew" and more stringent than the 'Janata Curfew', which the country had observed on Sunday, he said.

His announcement came as a lockdown in already in place in most of the country till March 31, declared by respective state governments. Modi's announcement, however, extend it to every part of the country till April 14.

Modi folded his hands a few times to emphasise his request to citizens to adhere to his call, saying it is applicable to everyone from the prime minister to a common citizen in a village.

Even countries like Italy, France and the US with world class infrastructure have been left helpless due to the spread of the disease despite their relentless efforts, he said.

He also announced a Rs 15,000 crore fund to fight the pandemic in India.

"Using the fund we will be able to increase the number of testing facilities, personal protection equipment, isolation wards, ICU beds, ventilators and other essential equipment," he said.