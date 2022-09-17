Search icon
Madhya Pradesh: Video of dog on hospital bed goes viral, 'worrisome health system' says Congress

Viral video of dog: Chief Medical and Health Offficer Dr Prabhakar Nanavare has said that he was unaware of the incident as he was on leave.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 07:09 AM IST

Screengrab from the viral video.

A video of a dog sleeping on a hospital bed in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media on Friday, prompting the opposition Congress to slam the Bharatiya Janata Party government for the "worrisome health system" in the state.

Ratlam Chief Medical and Health Offficer Dr Prabhakar Nanavare told PTI he was unaware of the incident as he was on leave.

In a tweet, MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said dogs were getting sound sleep in the state under the BJP dispensation while patients were unable to get beds in hospitals.
The video is from a government hospital in Alot in Ratlam, Saluja claimed.

