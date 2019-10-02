Dog Diaries: These five Golden Retrievers are all set to join Delhi Police's Canine Squad

The Delhi Police is set to induct five new Golden Retrievers brought from Hyderabad into its Canine Squad.

The five dogs- Congo, Zendra, Krisi, Kosbi, and Kamat - have been sourced from the dog breed, which is famed for its intelligence, agility and a keen sense of smell that makes them popular among law enforcement agencies across the world.

The five new Delhi Police recruits have completed six months of training at Border Security Force (BSF) training camp in Madhya Pradesh.

Rajan Bhagat DCP Crime Records Office (CRO) said, "We are including five canines to our dog squad. They are all aged between 12-15 months. They have been trained to sniff out explosives of every kind."