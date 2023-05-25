'Does not visit Manipur which is burning: Congress takes a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah

The Congress on Thursday attacked Home Minister Amit Shah over his Assam visit, saying he goes all the way to Guwahati but does not deem it fit to visit Manipur which has been "burning for 22 days".

Amit Shah is on a day-long visit to Assam to attend three events to mark the completion of two years of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in the state.

Taking a dig at Amit Shah, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Union Home Minister goes all the way to Guwahati today, but does not deem it fit to visit Imphal when Manipur has been burning for 22 days."

"This is the same Union Home Minister who held 16 rallies and 15 road shows in Karnataka, but cannot find time for the people of Manipur who are suffering a lot due to the ideology and politics of the so-called Double Engine Sarkar," Ramesh said in a tweet.