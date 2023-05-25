How did 5 cheetahs die at MP’s Kuno National Park? Here's what officials said

A forest official announced on Thursday that two more cheetah cubs born in India have perished at Kuno National Park. Three cheetah cubs have already perished at the KNP in the past three days. On May 23, a cub perished there. The two cubs also passed away on May 23 in the afternoon, but their demise wasn't announced until Thursday.

The official withheld the explanation for why the deaths of these two cubs on the same day were not reported.

Cheetahs that were relocated from Africa as part of a large-scale effort to increase their population in India are kept at the KNP.

According to an official statement, the monitoring team followed the activities of female cheetah Jwala and her three remaining cubs after one of the cubs died on May 23.

After being relocated from Namibia to the KNP in September of last year, Jwala, formerly Siyaya, gave birth to four cubs in the last week of March.

On May 23, the monitoring crew discovered that the three cubs' health was not good and made the decision to rescue them for treatment. The announcement stated that the daytime temperature at the time was between 46 and 47 degrees Celsius.

“Second cub of Cheetah Jwala died during monitoring while being in weak condition amid sweltering heat at Kuno National Park. Cheetah Jwala had three cubs. Her first cub died on May 23, ANI tweeted.

The two cubs were not able to be saved despite treatment, it claimed. The fourth cub's condition was stable, although it was also receiving aggressive medical treatment, it was stated.

Cheetahs were reintroduced in India last year, 70 years after the extinction of the feline.

Sasha, a cheetah from Namibia, passed away on March 27 from kidney disease, while Uday, a cheetah from South Africa, passed away on April 13. Cheetah Daksha, who was imported from South Africa, passed away from her wounds on May 9 after a combative encounter with a male during an attempted mating.

