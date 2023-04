DNA Verified: Atiq Ahmed’s son Ali is ‘absolutely fine’, police refute reports claiming he is injured | File Photo

Atiq Ahmed's son, Ali, who is lodged in Naini Central Jail is absolutely fine. A few reports regarding him circulating in the media are false, the Director General Prison office in Uttar Pradesh clarified on Monday.

Some media reports have claimed that slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Ali Ahmed has injured by banging his head on a wall at the Naini central prison in Prayagraj. He was being shifted to a hospital from the prison where he is lodged, reports had added.