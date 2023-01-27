DNA Special: The many ‘firsts’ witnessed on Republic Day 2023

Photo: PTI

Many things happened for the first time in the Republic Day parade this time, like the Air Force's Special Garud Commando Force was seen in the parade. It is considered the most capable commando force of the army.

This Special Commando Force was created in the year 2004, the training of the commandos involved lasts for 72 weeks. Garud commandos are considered experts in anti-terror operations and air-field defence. During the terrorist attack on Pathankot airbase in the year 2016, these commandos took the front.

For the first time in this parade, there was also a tableau of NCB i.e. Narcotics Control Bureau. The purpose of this tableau was to advise people to stay away from drugs. The dog squad of NCB was also included in this tableau.

In this time's parade, the main thing was kept in mind that it should look completely indigenous. The show of strength of the army or the tableaux of the states showed a mixed form of the country's culture and indigenous power.

For the first time, Agniveers also came on the path of duty and became part of the parade. 3 women and 6 men Agniveers were included in the parade. This time the women power of the country showed its mettle in the Republic Day parade. Many units were led by women, and some units included female officers for the first time.

The entire contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force consisted only of women. This is the first time that only women soldiers from CRPF participated in the parade. Similarly, for the first time a woman officer was included in the BSF's camel troop. Never before had women officers been seen in this contingent. It is also a symbol of change in the army.

This time the team with Surface to Air Missile System Akash was also led by Lieutenant Chetna Sharma. Three women soldiers from the Army, one each from the Air Force and the Navy were included. Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy also led a contingent of 144 Air Force personnel.

Not only this, Lieutenant Disha Amrit led a contingent of 144 Navy soldiers. The theme of the Navy's tableau was also woman power. Lieutenant Dimple Bhati also participated in the daredevils team this time, she was part of the motorcycle stunt team. For this, she was also taking special training for the last one year.

