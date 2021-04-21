DNA Special: COVID-19 spreading through air? This is how you can protect yourself

In today's show, we want to warn you of the new danger of coronavirus. According to a study published in the famous medical journal 'The Lancet', COVID-19 can also spread through the air and the NITI Aayog of the Government of India has also accepted this fact. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul has said that infection in India is spreading rapidly through air, due to which cases are increasing.

First of all, let us tell you how the virus is transmitted through the air. According to the researchers, if an infectious virus is primarily airborne, someone can potentially be infected when they inhale aerosols produced when an infected person exhales, speaks, shouts, sings, or sneezes.

These studies were conducted by 6 experts from the US, UK and Canada and the essence of their complete report is that there is strong evidence of coronavirus spreading through the air, which is not good news.

According to the report, the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is more in indoor than in outdoor and the infection is significantly reduced with indoor ventilation

Last year, the government made the rule of social distancing because scientists believed that if a person stands two yards away from an infected patient, then he will not be infected.

Droplets of the patient will be in the air but they will not be effective in reaching that person. But now, this study is saying that if five or 10 people are present in one room and all are standing two yards away from each other, and one of them is infected with COVID-19, this virus will attack all people.

Many people have questioned that how can they protect themselves from this virus which is spreading through the air. So now, we tell you some ways to avoid it.

The first solution is that you do not stop wearing masks. Try to keep your masks on when three or four people are sitting together in one room.

The spread of the virus through the air does not mean that the air is infected. This means that the virus can persist in the air and inside the buildings, it can pose even more danger. In this case, ventilation is necessary. The second solution is to keep the windows and doors of the house open.

At this time, when the country is affected by the second wave of coronavirus, a village of Sikar district of Rajasthan has become an example of how to beat this virus. The name of this village is Sukhpura, where 3,000 people live but, to date, not a single person has been infected with COVID-19 in this village.

This is because of the discipline and caution of the people of this village. Last year, when the country was under lockdown, these people had made entry gates on all the paths of the village and started testing people coming from outside.

The administration also helped them in this work, but what is understood is that these people never took this pandemic lightly.

For the last year, the people of this village have been taking all precautions regarding COVID-19 and as a result, there is not even a single case of coronavirus here. You can say that people outside this village have drawn the Lakshman Rekha, which is followed by all of them.