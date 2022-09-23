Search icon
DMK stands for Dynasty, Money and Katta panchayat, says BJP chief JP Nadda in Tamil Nadu

BJP chief JP Nadda made a scathing attack on the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, calling it a 'Dynastic Money Swindling Katta Panchayat'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 05:54 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter@OfficeofJPNadda

JP Nadda, who is in Tamil Nadu for a series of party meetings, launched a stinging attack on the ruling DMK, branding it a "Dynastic Money Swindling Katta Panchayat." The DMK has no interest in development and is only interested in sustaining a dynasty that is diametrically opposed to the concept of democracy, the BJP chief said.

"It is the DMK philosophy, and the family is in charge. It's bringing in dynasties, and they're swindling everyone's money. The government is run to favor the family. There is katta panchayat everywhere, from the police station to the grocery store ", he asserted.


He came up with a new term for the DMK, D-Dynasty, M-Money Swindling, and K-Katta Panchayats.

"The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has no regional aspirations and, like several regional political parties across the country, it is keen on continuing dynasty politics," the BJP chief said.

"Stalin and the DMK have no regional ambitions or contributions. Former Chief Minister and DMK icon M Karunanidhi was present. Now his son M K Stalin has arrived, as has his younger brother (Udhayanidhi). While the rest of the group continues to applaud, "Nadda observed cynically.

"Stalin and his party cannot talk about development because the letters in the DMK stands for Dynasty, Money swindling and Katta panchayat (Kangroo court)," Nadda alleged.

The BJP is the country's only national party, and under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dynamic leadership, it is addressing people's regional desires, including those in Tamil Nadu, Tamil language and literature, culture, and going forward.

"The DMK is trying to divide the society. Beyond division, you have no vision. Ideologically, you are a big zero. Our ideology is to usher in development for the people," he said going hammer and tongs at the DMK", he said.

On DMK’s opposition to National Education Policy (NEP) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Nadda said students from rural background are able to take medical education.

“Do you know what is in NEP? For the first time the Prime Minister paved the way for studying medical and engineering courses in regional languages. They can now read in Tamil,” he noted.

He slammed the DMK for distorting Tamil pride, saying the BJP spoke of the pride of all languages in the country and of Bharat. He appealed to the people to cleanse Tamil Nadu of the dynastic party and ensure lotus bloomed.

