DM Suhas LY takes charge as CEO of Noida and Greater Noida Authority; Monika Rani to handle Yamuna

The Chief Executive Officer's responsibilities for the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida, and Greater Noida have changed. Suhas LY, District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, has taken over as CEO of the Noida and Greater Noida Authority.

Similarly to this, Monika Rani, the Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Yamuna Authority, has been handed responsibility for that organisation. Ritu Maheshwari, the CEO of Noida and Greater Noida, and Arunveer Singh, the CEO of Yamuna Authority, are actually travelling abroad to promote the "UP Global Investors Summit."

Also Read: Himachal says NO to Arvind Kejriwal's 'freebies': AAP fails to win single seat, all nominees forfeit security deposit) Both of these officers will be travelling abroad through December 18. Suhas LY and Monica Rani will take care of the authority's duties at this time. (

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, aims to transform the state into a "One Trillion US Dollar Economy" by 2027. The entire government is devoted to this and works nonstop. Lucknow will host the "UP Global Investors Summit" from February 10 to 12 of the next year.

A target has been established to attract investments totalling Rs. 10 lakh crore to UP through that summit. The goal for this project is to bring in investments of Rs. 1.20 lakh crore for the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Authorities. Ritu Maheshwari and Arunveer Singh have travelled abroad to achieve this goal. Until November 18, the delegation of these individuals will go to a number of nations, including Singapore, Korea, and Japan.

About Suhas LY and Monika Rani:

Suhas LY is an IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre from the 2007 batch; originally from the Karnataka area of Shimoga. The Uttar Pradesh government appointed Suhas LY as the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar on March 3, 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, he has been employed in the district. In the districts of Maharajganj, Sonbhadra, Hathras, Prayagraj, Jaunpur, and Azamgarh, Suhas LY served as the District Magistrate.