Karnataka: DK Shivakumar's full name, wife, daughters, son-in-law, net worth, family details

DK Shivakumar's full name, family details: He has two daughters and a son. (File)

DK Shivakumar won the elections from his constituency, Kanakapura. His party, Congress, has either won or is leading in 133 seats. He is the frontrunner in the race for the post of chief minister. He is the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and is credited with spearheading the party to a famous win. Here's a look at his family.

The full name of DK Shivakumar is Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar. He is the son of Kempegowda and Gouramma. He was born in Kanakapura near Bangalore. He is from the Vokkaliga community. He has been minister in the Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy governments. He is an MLA from the Kanakapura constituency.

DK Shivakumar's brother's name is Doddaalahalli Kempegowda Suresh. He is the member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha. The Congress leader represents Bangalore Rural constituency.

DK Shivakumar is married to Usha Shivakumar. They got married in 1993. They have two daughters -- Aishwarya and Aabharana. They also have a son named Aakash.

DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya is married to the late coffee baron VG Siddhartha's son Amartya. He runs Cafe Coffee Day. Amartya is the grandson of SM Krishna.

Amartya's mother, Malavika Karishnan is the daughter of SM Krishna. She is the director of Cafe Coffee Day.

Aishwarya runs the Global Academy of Technology. It is an engineering college owned by her father.

DK Shivakumar is one of India's richest politicians. In 2018, the value of his family's movable and immovable assets was Rs 850 crore. It was increased to over Rs 1400 crore. Usha Shivakumar's net worth was Rs 153.3 crore. They own property worth Rs 61 crore.

The family's annual income is over Rs 15 crore.