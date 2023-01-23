Digvijaya Singh raises question over surgical strikes again, Congress distances itself from remarks

Digvijaya Singh | File Photo

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sparked massive uproar on Monday after he questioned the 2019 surgical strikes by India against Pakistan. Targeting the central government, Singh said it gave no proof of the operation. Singh’s comments resulted in backlash not just towards him but also the Congress. The Party distanced itself from the comments in an official statement.

What Digvijaya Singh said?

While addressing a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said, “They talk of surgical strikes. They claim to have killed so many people but no proof is given. They are ruling by peddling a bundle of lies."

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that the government disagreed with CRPF’s request of flying its personnel from Srinagar to Delhi as 40 soldiers were martyred in 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Singh’s comment invited condemnation from the BJP which accused the Congress of “insulting” the armed forces while being “blinded” by “hate” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh responded with a Hindi tweet asking, “From where did the terrorists get 300 kg of RDX in Pulwama incident? DSP Davinder Singh was caught with terrorists but then why was he released? We also want to know about the friendship between the prime ministers of Pakistan and India.”

“Besides, the government has not been able to answer where is DSP Davinder Singh, who was caught involved with terrorists. Why was he let free and why was a case of treason not registered against him?,” he asked in a video message attached to the tweet.

“We would also like to know from the prime minister as to what kind of relations he has with Pakistani prime minister that both are praising each other. At least, he should answer these questions," Singh said.

Congress distances itself from remark

AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, “The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by UPA government. Congress has supported and will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest.”

(With inputs from PTI)