India-The Modi Question: JNU asks students to cancel screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi

Documentary on PM Modi: A strict disciplinary action may be initiated as per the University rules if it is not cancelled, JNU administration has said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 08:54 PM IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has asked a group of students at the university to cancel the screening of the controversial BBC Documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The screening of 'India: The Modi Question' was said to be organised by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on January 24 at 9 pm.

The administration has said no prior permission for this event has been taken from it, adding that such an unauthorized activity may disturb the peace and harmony of the University Campus. 

"It has come to the notice of the administration that a group of students have in the name of JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary/movie "India: The Modi Question" scheduled for 24 January. 2023 at 9:00 p.m. in Teflas. No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU Administration," the JNU administration said in a statement.

"The concerned students/individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately failing which a strict disciplinary action may be initiated as per the University rules," it added.

