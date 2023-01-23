India-The Modi Question: JNU asks students to cancel screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi (file photo)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has asked a group of students at the university to cancel the screening of the controversial BBC Documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The screening of 'India: The Modi Question' was said to be organised by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on January 24 at 9 pm.

The administration has said no prior permission for this event has been taken from it, adding that such an unauthorized activity may disturb the peace and harmony of the University Campus.

"It has come to the notice of the administration that a group of students have in the name of JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary/movie "India: The Modi Question" scheduled for 24 January. 2023 at 9:00 p.m. in Teflas. No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU Administration," the JNU administration said in a statement.

JNU asks to cancel the screening of the documentary India The Modi Questionscheduled for 24th Jan by a group of students stating that "such an unauthorised activity may disturb peace harmony in the University.". pic.twitter.com/yQwDah9xx7 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

"The concerned students/individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately failing which a strict disciplinary action may be initiated as per the University rules," it added.

