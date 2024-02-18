Differences between Delhi Metro and Meerut Metro: Know everything here

Know the difference between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, also known as NaMo Bharat and Delhi Metro

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, also known as NaMo Bharat, has opened its priority section, introducing a new means of transport to India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The 17-kilometer train run in this section will cover five stations in Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi Metro and other rapid rail systems will eventually be combined to create a multimodal transportation network.

The speed difference between RRTS and Delhi Metro

The maximum speed that the NaMo Bharat trains currently in service in India can achieve is 180 kmph. Nonetheless, trains travelling on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS can travel up to 160 kmph. If everything stays the same, the train can travel 100 km at an average speed of up to 100 kmph in 60 minutes.

On the other hand, the average speed of Delhi Metro trains is about 80 kmph. At a top speed of 120 kmph, the Airport Express Line is the fastest in the DMRC.

Seating difference between RRTS and Delhi Metro

The NaMo trains come furnished with amenities like 2x2 transverse seats, dynamic route charts, luggage racks, air conditioning, heating, and ventilation, as well as plenty of standing room. With its longitudinal seating arrangement, Delhi Metro's coaches all have more room for standing passengers.

Other amenities difference between RRTS and Delhi Metro

On the other hand, the seating accommodations of both metros are very different. Meerut Metro has three coaches, whereas Delhi Metro train has eight coaches. The luggage rack in the Meerut Metro train will be available in addition to cosy seating arrangements. Delhi does not offer this facility. Delhi Metro lacks a luggage rack.

In contrast to metro services, the RRTS network can accommodate passengers who wish to travel faster and, in comparison, farther between stops. Different from the conventional railway system, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which built the project, will provide dependable, high-frequency, point-to-point regional transport at a fast pace along a designated route.