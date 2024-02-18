Twitter
Headlines

Meet richest Indian ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Tata, had 50 Rolls Royce cars, used diamond as paperweight

Differences between Delhi Metro and Meerut Metro: Know everything here

Nicholas Pooran guides MI Emirates to maiden ILT20 title with convincing 45 run victory over Dubai Capitals

Russian opposition leader Navalny's team confirms his death, demands return of body

Russia claims 'full control' of Ukraine's Avdiivka amid war, President Putin calls it..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet richest Indian ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, had 50 Rolls Royce cars, used diamond as...

Differences between Delhi Metro and Meerut Metro: Know everything here

Nicholas Pooran guides MI Emirates to maiden ILT20 title with 45-run victory over Dubai Capitals

Health benefits of pumpkin

8 non-vegetarian foods best for eye health

Health benefits of carrot juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Nora Fatehi Says Audience Has The Power To End Cycle Of Same Actors Getting Opportunities | Crakk

Vidyut Jammwal On Why His Films Never Cross A Certain Budget | Crakk

Farmers Protest: Vegetable Traders Apprehensive Of Supply Getting Affected Due To Farmers’ Protest

Not Sathyaraj, but this star kid was first choice to play Kattappa in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali

Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar's parents reveal cause of her death: 'She was diagnosed with...'

Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal react to depiction of Sikhs in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga was...'

HomeIndia

India

Differences between Delhi Metro and Meerut Metro: Know everything here

Know the difference between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, also known as NaMo Bharat and Delhi Metro

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 08:19 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, also known as NaMo Bharat, has opened its priority section, introducing a new means of transport to India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The 17-kilometer train run in this section will cover five stations in Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi Metro and other rapid rail systems will eventually be combined to create a multimodal transportation network.

The speed difference between RRTS and Delhi Metro 

The maximum speed that the NaMo Bharat trains currently in service in India can achieve is 180 kmph. Nonetheless, trains travelling on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS can travel up to 160 kmph. If everything stays the same, the train can travel 100 km at an average speed of up to 100 kmph in 60 minutes. 

On the other hand, the average speed of Delhi Metro trains is about 80 kmph. At a top speed of 120 kmph, the Airport Express Line is the fastest in the DMRC.

Seating difference between RRTS and Delhi Metro 

The NaMo trains come furnished with amenities like 2x2 transverse seats, dynamic route charts, luggage racks, air conditioning, heating, and ventilation, as well as plenty of standing room. With its longitudinal seating arrangement, Delhi Metro's coaches all have more room for standing passengers.

Other amenities difference between  RRTS and Delhi Metro 

On the other hand, the seating accommodations of both metros are very different. Meerut Metro has three coaches, whereas Delhi Metro train has eight coaches. The luggage rack in the Meerut Metro train will be available in addition to cosy seating arrangements. Delhi does not offer this facility. Delhi Metro lacks a luggage rack. 

In contrast to metro services, the RRTS network can accommodate passengers who wish to travel faster and, in comparison, farther between stops. Different from the conventional railway system, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which built the project, will provide dependable, high-frequency, point-to-point regional transport at a fast pace along a designated route.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jammu: Flying drones, other aerial devices temporarily banned ahead of PM Modi's visit

Meet woman, got married at 19, donated over Rs 1100000000 last year, she is wife of…

'Nitish Kumar begged for forgiveness before Lalu Prasad in 2022': Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar CM's 'betrayal'

Meet IAS officer, IIT graduate who left job to crack UPSC without coaching, married IFS officer; Big B became her fan...

Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai says writers in Bollywood are not as beautifully celebrated as... | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE