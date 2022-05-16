‘Deplorable incident’: Indian government slams Pakistan over killing of 2 Sikh men in Peshawar

Photo - Reuters

The Indian government expressed its discontent over the “deplorable incident” that took place in Pakistan on Sunday when two Sikh shopkeepers were gunned down by unidentified men in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while answering a media query, addressed the incident and called it “deplorable”. Further, the MEA also pointed out that this is not the first time that an occurrence like this is taking place in Pakistan.

According to media reports, two Sikh shopkeepers were gunned down by unidentified assailants in the Bata Tal Bazaar in Peshawar. Media reports said the assailants escaped after the targeted killing. The Pakistani security forces are currently investigating the matter.

"We have seen the reports on the brutal killing of two Sikh traders by unidentified armed men in Peshawar. Sadly, this is not the first such case or a rare occurrence," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in response to a media query.

The MEA also said that grave concerns regarding the incident have been raised by the Indian and Sikh communities at this “shocking and deplorable” incident that took place in Peshawar on May 15, according to news agency ANI.

The MEA statement added, “We have registered our strong protest with the Government of Pakistan on the continued targeting of members of the minority community in Pakistan. We call upon the authorities concerned to sincerely investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible for this deplorable incident.”

The Indian government further urged Pakistan to look after the safety and security of its minority communities. The Pakistan government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has reportedly launched a probe in the matter.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif further “condemned” the killings of the two Sikh shopkeepers in Peshawar, ordering a high-level probe into the matter. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also prompted the police to make an arrest on the matter as soon as possible.

"The government must make it clear that violence against religious minorities will not be tolerated," the HRCP said, adding that hundreds of people die every year due to targeted killings and military operations, apart from other high-violence incidents.

(With ANI inputs)

