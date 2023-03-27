Delhi to Rishikesh in 3 hours, Dehradun in 2.5 hours: Know Delhi-Dehradun Expressway route, opening date

Delhi to Rishikesh in 3 hours, Dehradun in 2.5 hours via Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

According to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a new expressway in the state will majorly cut down the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun, with the distance between the two cities to soon be covered in just 2.5 hours.

The Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway will pass through several cities in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, majorly slashing the travel time between Delhi and cities such as Dehradun, Haridwar, and more, good for a quick weekend getaway for the residents of the national capital.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is being constructed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Uttarakhand government has asked them to speed up the work so that it is constructed by the end of this year.

According to the latest updates, it is expected that the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway will be complete by January 2024. The distance between Delhi and Dehradun is currently over 250 km, which will be cut down to just 210 km.

As of now, the driving time from Delhi to Dehradun is somewhere over six hours, while the new expressway will lead to the travel time being cut by four hours. The distance between Delhi and Dehradun will soon be covered in just 2.5 hours.

This means that the distance between Delhi and Rishikesh will be somewhere around three hours, as it currently stands above five hours by road. Towns in Uttarakhand such as Haridwar, Roorkee, Dehradun, Shamli, and more will be significantly closer to Delhi now.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is currently set to be inaugurated in March 2024, while CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the construction is expected to end before that, completing the new highway in January 2024.

The expressway will have 25 kilometres of elevated road – 6 km in the open, and 14 km in tunnels. The entire corridor is designed for driving with a minimum 100 Kmph speed though the six-lane highway will pass through pristine forest areas.

