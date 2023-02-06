Search icon
Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 hours: Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway route, connected cities and details

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will cut down the travel time between both cities from five hours to just 2.5 hours, connecting many cities in UP and Uttarakhand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway will be ready by 2024

In yet another major update on an important infrastructural project, it is expected that the entire stretch of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be ready in a few months. As per reports, around 40 percent of the work on the Delhi-Saharnpur-Dehradun Expressway is now complete.

The Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway is expected to be completed by the year 2024, with the majority of the construction work set to be concluded by the end of this year. Once completed, it will connect several major cities across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has said that the first two phases of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be inaugurated by the end of the year, in December 2023, and will be made open for commuters soon.

The Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway is a 12-lane, 210 km highway which will cut down the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to just 2.5 hours. As of now, commuters take 4.5 to 5 hours to travel between both cities by road.

Apart from the connection between Delhi and Dehradun, it will be connecting several cities in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to the capital city. The three-phase expressway will pass through cities such as Saharanpur, Shamli, Baraut, and Baghpat, among others.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will also make the commute to the holy city of Haridwar easy for travellers due to its two additional spurs - 50.7 km long 6-lane Saharanpur-Roorke-Haridwar Expressway and 101 km long 6-lane Ambala-Gangoh-Shamli Expressway.

The first phase of the expressway will be between Delhi’s Akshardham and the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway (also called EPE Junction), while the second phase of the expressway will be between the EPE Junction and Saharanpur.

It is expected that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be fully functional by the middle of 2024, which will prove to be a major connectivity route for Delhiites travelling to Uttarakhand, cutting the travel time to Dehradun by half.

