Delhi-Haridwar in 2 hours, Delhi-Dehradun in 2.5 hours via Delhi-Saharanpur Expressway, road to start from Akshardham

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: The elevated wildlife corridor will be 12 kilometers long.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: It will be the first expressway to have a wildlife corridor. (Representational)

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be ready in the next few months. Most of the construction work will be completed by this year. This expressway will connect Delhi with important commercial centres in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The first two sections of the expressway will be opened by December this year. This expressway will connect Baghpat, Shamli and Saharanpur.

After the expressway is completed, the distance between Delhi and Dehradun will come down to 2.30 hours from six hours earlier. The Delhi-Haridwar transit will be cut short by 2 hours. The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be 210 kilometers long. Most of it will be in Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi-Ghaziabad section will have 12 lanes. Rest of the expressway will have 6 lanes. The deadline for the completion of the expressway is December 23. 

The travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will come down to 2.5 hours. Currently, it takes 5 hours to reach there. The first section will connect Delhi's Akshardham and Kundli-Palwal Expressway. Second will connect EPE junction with Saharanpur.

It will also connect Saharanpur, Barot, Baghpat. The Saharanpur-Roorkee-Haridwar section is 50.7 km long. The Ambala Shamli expressway is 101 km long. These two spurs will be joined with the expressway.

It will be the first expressway to have a wildlife corridor. The distance between Delhi and Dehradun will also be reduced to 210 km from 235 km.

The maximum allowed speed will be 120 km per hour.

The elevated wildlife corridor will be 12 kilometers long and will cross through the Rajaji National Park.

The travel time between Delhi and Rishikesh will also be cut short drastically. It will take around 3.5 hours to reach the city. 

