Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS: Delhi-Panipat in minutes, list of stations, route map, maximum speed to be…

File photo

The 103 km long Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System (Delhi–Panipat RRTS) is a semi-high speed rail corridor which will Delhi with Sonipat, and Panipat in the NCR.

The Delhi-Panipat RRTS is the third of the three rapid-rail corridors which has been planned by the government under Phase-1 of the Rapid Rail Transport System of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The maximum speed of the trains running in the corridor will be 160 km/h, while the average speed will be 120 km/h. The distance between Panipat and Delhi will be covered in 65 minutes. The ambitious project would cost Rs 21,627 crores.

Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS route and stations

The line will start from Hazrat Nizamuddin station and interchange will be allowed at Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Meerut lines. The route will also provide connectivity to the Nizamuddin railway station, Sarai Kale Khan ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan- Nizamuddin metro station. The corridor will have 16 stations, out of which two stations will be underground.

Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS: Inter-connectivity

The corridor will connect with the following multi-model transports: