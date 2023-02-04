Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS: Delhi-Panipat in minutes, list of stations, route map, maximum speed to be…

The maximum speed of the trains running in the corridor will be 160 km/h, while the average speed will be 120 km/h.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS: Delhi-Panipat in minutes, list of stations, route map, maximum speed to be…
File photo

The 103 km long Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System (Delhi–Panipat RRTS) is a semi-high speed rail corridor which will Delhi with Sonipat, and Panipat in the NCR.

The Delhi-Panipat RRTS is the third of the three rapid-rail corridors which has been planned by the government under Phase-1 of the Rapid Rail Transport System of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The maximum speed of the trains running in the corridor will be 160 km/h, while the average speed will be 120 km/h. The distance between Panipat and Delhi will be covered in 65 minutes. The ambitious project would cost Rs 21,627 crores.

Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS route and stations

The line will start from Hazrat Nizamuddin station and interchange will be allowed at Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Meerut lines. The route will also provide connectivity to the Nizamuddin railway station, Sarai Kale Khan ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan- Nizamuddin metro station. The corridor will have 16 stations, out of which two stations will be underground.

Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS: Inter-connectivity

The corridor will connect with the following multi-model transports:

  • Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor near Kundli
  • National Highway 44 (NH44), track will run along NH44
  •  Western Peripheral Expressway interchange near Sonipat
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
5 most expensive outfits worn by actors in Bollywood movies
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big assurance on Adani Group crisis, risk to LIC and SBI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.