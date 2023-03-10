Search icon
'Sickening': Japanese woman harassed in Delhi on Holi, viral video draws outrage

A 22-year-old Japanese woman in India had horrifying Holi celebrations after being harassed by a bunch of males.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

'Sickening': Japanese woman harassed in Delhi on Holi, viral video draws outrage
Video of Japanese woman being harassed during Holi celebrations in Delhi

A video of a Japanese woman has been circulated on social media who is being harassed by a group of men while participating in Holi celebrations. 

The woman was seen being grabbed and tormented by a mob while they spat colours and cracked eggs on her in a video that is currently going around on Twitter. Her face and the nape of her neck were covered in paint, and as she dove, another individual could be seen breaking an egg on her head.

She was quickly drawn close and held while others painted her with various colours.

As one of the mob members approached and smeared colour over her face forcibly once more, she was observed diving away from them. She slapped him and dashed into an alleyway to get away from the throng of people harassing her.

"Prima-facie, on the basis of landmark seen in the video, it seems that the video pertains to Paharganj, however, it is being verified on ground whether any such incident took place in that area or the video is old one," said Delhi police.

According to the statement, the Paharganj police station has not received any calls or complaints regarding any type of inappropriate behaviour with any foreigners.

The police said in a statement, “an e-mail has been sent to Japanese embassy requesting for help in establishing the identity of the girl or any other detail about the incident.”

Using beat/division officers and local intelligence, the police are attempting to identify the youngsters seen in the video, and they have stated that once the information is confirmed, action will be taken.

(Also Read: Jharkhand: 5 policemen suspended for consuming alcohol in police station, watch video)

Numerous people have reported the video to the National Commission for Women and the Delhi Police for action.

Several leaders have shared concerns and reacted to the video and are drawing Delhi Police’s attention to this incident. 

In response to the video, the chairwoman of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, stated on Friday that the Delhi police have been given notice to investigate the footage and apprehend those responsible for the harassment. 

BJP leader KhushbuSundar responds, "Sickening. The woman has to send a notice to NCW."

