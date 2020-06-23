Delhi: Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 17th day in a row; check new fuel rates here

Fuel prices in Delhi were hiked by the oil marketing companies on Tuesday for the 17th day in a row. From now on, petrol and diesel will cost Rs 79.76/litre and Rs 79.40/litre respectively in Delhi.

The price of petrol is increased by 20 paise a litre while that of diesel by 63 paise a litre.

Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in the national capital by Rs 8.50/litre and nearly Rs 10/litre, respectively, over the past 17 days. The prices vary based on the local sales tax, as well as the value-added tax or VAT.