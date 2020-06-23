Delhi: Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 17th day in a row; check new fuel rates here
Petrol and diesel cost close to Rs 80 per litre in Delhi
Representational Image
Written By
Edited By
Joydeep Bose
Source
DNA webdesk
Fuel prices in Delhi were hiked by the oil marketing companies on Tuesday for the 17th day in a row. From now on, petrol and diesel will cost Rs 79.76/litre and Rs 79.40/litre respectively in Delhi.
The price of petrol is increased by 20 paise a litre while that of diesel by 63 paise a litre.
Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.
The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in the national capital by Rs 8.50/litre and nearly Rs 10/litre, respectively, over the past 17 days. The prices vary based on the local sales tax, as well as the value-added tax or VAT.