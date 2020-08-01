Delhi: Number of COVID-19 containment zones scaled down to 496, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

In a meeting held with the officials of the revenue department, health department, and district officials, the Delhi CM also directed the health department and district officials to analyze the situation at regular intervals

Reviewing the status of the current containment zones in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the number of containment zones has scaled down to 496 on July 31, as per the press release from Office of the Delhi Chief Minister (CMO).

"In a meeting held with the officials of the revenue department, health department, and district officials, the Delhi CM also directed the health department and district officials to analyze the situation at regular intervals," the press release said.

The review meeting came after Kejriwal expressed concern at the large size of containment zones as it restricted the movement of a large population.

"As on July 27, 2020, there were 59 containment zones in the Central district, 54 in East, 50 in New Delhi, 81 in North, 40 in North East, 49 in North West, 43 in Shahdara, 77 in South, 31 in South East, 127 in South West and 104 in West. The total number of containment zones in Delhi on July 27 was 715. However, on July 31, 2020, the number of containment zones in Delhi scaled down to 496, with 39 containment zones in Central district, 50 in East, 39 in New Delhi, 59 in North, 24 in North East, 28 in North West, 7 in Shahdara, 50 in South, 30 in South East, 109 in South West, and 61 in West," the press release said.

It said, "As of July 27, 3,48,099 people were contained across Delhi, which came down to 1,06,211 on July 31. The top 10 containment zones in Delhi are in South, South East, South West, and Central districts."

According to the release, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot had tweeted, "During the last two days, an extensive review of containment zones was carried out with Revenue and health officials. The result has been quite satisfactory. Against 715 containment zones affecting 3,48,099 people, the number of containment zones is now down to 496, which affects the movement of only 1,06,211 people."

"The scaling down of the containment zones in Delhi is the result of the measures taken by the Delhi government in terms of creating a robust healthcare system, including increased testing and stringent following of quarantine guidelines of the government," it said.

"Delhi CM has expressed concerns over the large size of containment zones in Delhi, and this move will bring significant relief to residents of some red zones in the city that have been contained for months," it added.