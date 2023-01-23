Search icon
Delhi-Noida connectivity to increase with proposed elevated road along Ma Anandmayee Marg; details

Delhi news: The PWD has suggested three flyovers with a U-turn near the Govindpuri Metro Station.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

Delhi: The lengths of the three flyovers will be 3.5 km, 1.8 km and 2.4 km. (Representational)

In a great news for the commuters in South Delhi, the Public Works Department is mulling construction of an elevated road at the Ma Anandmayee Marg that connects Kalkaji Mandir with MB Road. Ma Anandmayee marg, a 5.5-km-long stretch, is a major traffic jam point in the National Capital. The authorities want to omit the 12 signals that a person has to navigate through, on the road.

The PWD has suggested three flyovers with a U-turn near the Govindpuri Metro Station. The lengths of the three flyovers will be 3.5 km, 1.8 km and 2.4 km.

The signal free stretch -- if approved-- will ease traffic jam burden for those travelling in from Okhla, Govindpuri, Kalkaji Extension, Tughlakabad. It will also ensure smooth connectivity with Noid, Badarpur, IGI Airport.

This is not the first time that the project has been delayed. A feasibility study will be carried out after which the proposal will be shared with DDA, Centre and DMRC.

Meanwhile, an eight-lane tunnel will also be made in south west Delhi connecting the Dwarka Expressway, Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and the Nelson Mandela Highway.

