Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi NCR rains: Classes suspended in Noida, Greater Noida tomorrow due to heavy rains, check details

In light of the ongoing rain, the district administration had previously announced the closing of all schools on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

Delhi NCR rains: Classes suspended in Noida, Greater Noida tomorrow due to heavy rains, check details
Classes suspended in Noida, Greater Noida tomorrow due to heavy rains, check details

Classes up till 8 will remain suspended in all government and private schools in Noida and Greater Noida due to rains, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration announced on Friday. The district administration had earlier declared a closure of schools for Friday in view of the continuous rains.

"Keeping in view the safety of the students due to heavy rains and excessive waterlogging on the roads, the district magistrate has declared a holiday for September 24 (Saturday) for the students of Classes 1 to 8 in all the schools of all the boards. Therefore, all the principals and headmasters should ensure the compliance of the order," District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.

READ | ‘PayCM’ poster row in Karnataka: Congress leaders detained after protests, CM Bommai responds to allegations

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in the National Capital Region, including Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. Gautam Buddh Nagar saw continuous rainfall since Thursday as drizzles continued on Friday evening, leading to waterlogging in certain parts of Noida and Greater Noida.

Congestion on roads due to the rains was also reported from parts of the district, especially during the peak traffic hours in the morning and in the evening, even as police said the situation is largely under control in the twin towns adjoining Delhi. In a 24-hour period ending on Friday morning, the district recorded 15 mm of rainfall -- a 689-per cent departure from normal for this time of the year, according to the weather department.

READ | Uttarakhand: BJP leader's son arrested for murder of receptionist at his resort

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I delayed due to wet outfield, next toss inspection at 8 PM
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.